Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rogers (ROG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rogers (VTX: ROG):

3/30/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 395 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co..

3/30/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 415 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/30/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 430 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/30/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 465 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/29/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 370 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/11/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 370 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/21/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 365 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/16/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 425 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/11/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 345 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/11/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 425 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/7/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 425 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 415 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/4/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 360 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/3/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 465 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/3/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 435 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/3/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 390 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/31/2022 – Rogers was given a new CHF 415 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Rogers Co. has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

