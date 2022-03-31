Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Given New GBX 880 Price Target at UBS Group

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from GBX 910 ($11.92) to GBX 880 ($11.53) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RDWWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Redrow from GBX 890 ($11.66) to GBX 710 ($9.30) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 809 ($10.60) to GBX 801 ($10.49) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Redrow has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $797.00.

Get Redrow alerts:

Shares of RDWWF remained flat at $$8.55 during trading hours on Monday. Redrow has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.