Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Given New GBX 880 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWFGet Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from GBX 910 ($11.92) to GBX 880 ($11.53) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RDWWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Redrow from GBX 890 ($11.66) to GBX 710 ($9.30) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 809 ($10.60) to GBX 801 ($10.49) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Investec assumed coverage on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Redrow has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $797.00.

Shares of RDWWF remained flat at $$8.55 during trading hours on Monday. Redrow has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90.

About Redrow (Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF)

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.