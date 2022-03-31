Reef (REEF) 1-Day Volume Hits $44.19 Million

Reef (REEF) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, Reef has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $216.52 million and approximately $44.19 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.30 or 0.00257313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00036784 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00108431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Reef

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 18,280,715,935 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

