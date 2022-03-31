Refinable Hits Market Cap of $4.27 Million (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. Refinable has a total market cap of $4.27 million and $645,672.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Refinable has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00046614 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.09 or 0.07102437 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,905.70 or 1.00287174 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00053153 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

