Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDY stock opened at $473.12 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $391.28 and a twelve month high of $475.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $429.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.51.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

