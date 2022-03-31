Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.84.

FIS opened at $101.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.20. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

