Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.20.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $137.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.95. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

