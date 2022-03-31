Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $589,000 Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Hess by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $661,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.92.

NYSE HES opened at $108.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.76. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

