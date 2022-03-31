Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $610,000 Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,771 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 102,971,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,601,000 after buying an additional 517,860 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,725,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,719,000 after purchasing an additional 224,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,975,000 after buying an additional 44,325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 321.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 120.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,912,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,290,000 after buying an additional 1,045,529 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DB stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

