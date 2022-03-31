Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $689,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average of $86.98. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

