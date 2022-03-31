Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 36,406.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 120,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120,504 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

CNQ stock opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $64.10. The company has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.47.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

