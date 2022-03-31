Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 32,242 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total value of $873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,709. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKAM opened at $121.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $121.20.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

