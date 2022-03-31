Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RGA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.36.

Shares of RGA opened at $110.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $134.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.46 and a 200 day moving average of $110.93.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

