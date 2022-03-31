Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €22.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($35.16) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($41.76) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Renault has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.38 ($41.08).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €24.74 ($27.19) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €30.68. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($110.66).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

