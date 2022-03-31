ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 117,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,125,069 shares.The stock last traded at $8.19 and had previously closed at $7.99.

Several analysts recently commented on RNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ReNew Energy Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global plc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,161,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,500,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ReNew Energy Global by 10,402.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,130,000 after buying an additional 8,419,064 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,561,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in ReNew Energy Global by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,535,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after buying an additional 1,260,622 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

