REPO (REPO) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

REPO (REPO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. REPO has a total market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $308,984.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, REPO has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00048119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,426.06 or 0.07227795 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,334.09 or 0.99858559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00047895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00055371 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

