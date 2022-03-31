Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cadence Bank’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cadence Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will earn $3.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.29.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

CADE stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.56%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

