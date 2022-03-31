Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Flowserve Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLS. Mizuho raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

FLS opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $39,604,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,704,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,559,000 after acquiring an additional 99,467 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 69,935 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

