Research Analysts Set Expectations for Equinox Gold Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Equinox Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.25 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EQX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Desjardins lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.28.

EQX stock opened at C$10.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.99 and a 52-week high of C$11.49. The firm has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.89.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

