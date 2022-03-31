Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of RVP stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $13.91.
Retractable Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Retractable Technologies (RVP)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.