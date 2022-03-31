Retractable Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,035 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,790% compared to the typical volume of 105 put options.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Retractable Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Retractable Technologies by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Retractable Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,100,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Retractable Technologies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Retractable Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 63,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Retractable Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,322. The company has a market capitalization of $160.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.89. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

