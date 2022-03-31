Reviewing Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) & Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) and Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Advantest and Monolithic Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 22.90% 30.28% 19.99% Monolithic Power Systems 20.04% 20.92% 16.39%

This table compares Advantest and Monolithic Power Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $2.95 billion 5.28 $656.00 million N/A N/A Monolithic Power Systems $1.21 billion 18.70 $242.02 million $5.06 95.98

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than Monolithic Power Systems.

Dividends

Advantest pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Monolithic Power Systems pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Monolithic Power Systems pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Advantest has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monolithic Power Systems has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Advantest and Monolithic Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 2 0 0 2.00 Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 9 0 3.00

Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus price target of $558.75, suggesting a potential upside of 15.04%. Given Monolithic Power Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Monolithic Power Systems is more favorable than Advantest.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry. This segment offers test systems for SoC semiconductor devices; and test systems for memory semiconductors devices. The Mechatronics System segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured. This segment also engages in the operations related to nano-technology products. The Services, Support and Others segment provides customer solutions for the semiconductor and component test system and mechatronics system segments; and support services. This segment is also involved in the sale of consumables and used products; and equipment lease business and others. In addition, the company engages in the research and development activities measuring and testing technologies. Advantest Corporation serves fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, and test houses, as well as industrial, design, and manufacturing companies in Japan, rest of Asia, the United States, and Europe. Advantest Corporation has collaboration with STMicroelectronics on advanced automated test cell for IC Testing; and partnership with PDF Solutions Inc. for cloud-based software solutions. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment. The Firm also provides lighting control ICs for backlighting that are used in systems, which provide the light source for LCD panels in notebook computers, monitors, car navigation systems, and televisions, as well as for general illumination products. The company was founded by Michael R. Hsing, and James C. Moyer on August 22, 1997, and is headquartered in Kirkland, WA.

