Revomon Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $680,604.00 (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $9.10 million and approximately $680,604.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000800 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.59 or 0.07173760 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,841.26 or 0.99998488 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00053933 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

