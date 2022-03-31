Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a market cap of $166.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.62. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.98 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.36%.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $75,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 36,251 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Richardson Electronics (Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

