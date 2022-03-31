RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,845,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the February 28th total of 1,361,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 177.4 days.

RIOCF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

RIOCF traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,810. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

