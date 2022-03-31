Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 9.3%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 50.34 and last traded at 50.27. Approximately 215,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,321,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at 45.98.

RIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 91.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is 54.95.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,056,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

