Robert Gomes Sells 10,000 Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.60, for a total transaction of C$636,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,905,827.20.

Robert Gomes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Robert Gomes sold 8,800 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.50, for a total transaction of C$567,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total transaction of C$624,982.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.81, for a total transaction of C$618,135.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of Stantec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total transaction of C$467,846.26.

Stantec stock opened at C$63.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.38. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of C$52.09 and a 1-year high of C$73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of C$7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$922.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 3.3900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 36.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Stantec and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.42.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

