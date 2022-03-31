Rockland Trust Co. Buys 5,097 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 277.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 27,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Shares of EW stock opened at $117.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $3,573,642.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $3,657,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,433,788 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.