Rockland Trust Co. Grows Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clorox by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,317,000 after acquiring an additional 216,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Clorox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Clorox by 21.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,155,000 after buying an additional 225,100 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Clorox by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,281,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,512,000 after buying an additional 201,306 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $149.25.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $139.50 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

