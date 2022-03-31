Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,794 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,159 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,197 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $221.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $184.00 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $102.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.66 and a 200-day moving average of $230.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.14.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.