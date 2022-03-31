Rockland Trust Co. Sells 477 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $576.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $524.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.50. The stock has a market cap of $255.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $348.84 and a 52 week high of $578.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $553.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.