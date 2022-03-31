Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 370 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) received a CHF 370 target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROG. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 target price on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 415 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 392.08.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

