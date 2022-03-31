Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$3.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.28% from the stock’s current price.
GFP stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.97. 5,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,853. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$1.52 and a 12-month high of C$11.36.
About GreenFirst Forest Products (Get Rating)
