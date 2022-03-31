Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$3.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.28% from the stock’s current price.

GFP stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.97. 5,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,853. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$1.52 and a 12-month high of C$11.36.

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

