Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 600 ($7.86) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.20) to GBX 600 ($7.86) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.97) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.51) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 617.89 ($8.09).

BME stock traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 535 ($7.01). The stock had a trading volume of 651,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,479. The stock has a market cap of £5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 570.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 592.28. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 500 ($6.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 651.40 ($8.53).

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.66), for a total transaction of £234,000,000 ($306,523,447.73).

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

