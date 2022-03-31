Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $328.80

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 328.80 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 330.30 ($4.33), with a volume of 1829702 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345.50 ($4.53).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMG. Liberum Capital cut Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 355 ($4.65) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.91) to GBX 275 ($3.60) in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.38) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.18) to GBX 768 ($10.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 648.64 ($8.50).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 396.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 447.88.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

