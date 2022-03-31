Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Announces Earnings Results

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 174.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ SFET traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.82. 648,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,764. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. Safe-T Group has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.80.
Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Safe-T Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Safe-T Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Safe-T Group Ltd. provides intelligent data collection and cybersecurity solutions in Israel, the United States, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero VPN, a solution designed on zero trust network access concepts to add zero trust capabilities to existing VPN solutions; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and Secure File Access that reduces insider threats by transforming standard network drives into secure, encrypted, and access-controlled drives, as well as eliminates the need to rely on insecure file permissions and vulnerable server message broker.
