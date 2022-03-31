Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Announces Earnings Results

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 174.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SFET traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.82. 648,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,764. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. Safe-T Group has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Safe-T Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe-T Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Safe-T Group Ltd ( NASDAQ:SFET Get Rating ) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Safe-T Group worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides intelligent data collection and cybersecurity solutions in Israel, the United States, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero VPN, a solution designed on zero trust network access concepts to add zero trust capabilities to existing VPN solutions; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and Secure File Access that reduces insider threats by transforming standard network drives into secure, encrypted, and access-controlled drives, as well as eliminates the need to rely on insecure file permissions and vulnerable server message broker.

