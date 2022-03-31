Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of Saia stock opened at $261.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.62. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Saia will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Saia by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Saia by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Saia by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Saia by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.