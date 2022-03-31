Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE IOT traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.02. 1,767,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94. Samsara has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $18,129,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $77,320,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $7,416,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $28,511,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

