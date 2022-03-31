Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target Raised to €110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €108.00 ($118.68) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

SNY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.59. The company had a trading volume of 43,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 304,603 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,435,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 123,140 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

