Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target Raised to €110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €108.00 ($118.68) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.
SNY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.59. The company had a trading volume of 43,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
About Sanofi (Get Rating)
Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanofi (SNY)
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.