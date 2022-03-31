Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $78.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.32. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.48 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 59.67%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,961,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5,898.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,936,000 after purchasing an additional 621,740 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,637,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.