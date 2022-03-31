Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.31. 156,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,968. Savara has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Savara by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Savara by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Savara by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 43,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Savara by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 105,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 4,588.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 416,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

