Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Trading Down 7.2%

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Shares of Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCEGet Rating) dropped 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 9,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 152,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at $1,130,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at $2,125,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

