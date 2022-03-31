Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 9,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 152,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at $1,130,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at $2,125,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.
Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Science 37 (SNCE)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.