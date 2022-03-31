Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $90.10 and last traded at $91.07. 4,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 545,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.49.

Specifically, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,520 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,497,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,175,000 after acquiring an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,837,000 after acquiring an additional 276,264 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,214,000 after acquiring an additional 124,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.