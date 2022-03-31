Scotiabank Cuts Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target to $0.75

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $1.75 to $0.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GAU. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.30.

Shares of NYSEMKT GAU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Galiano Gold ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAU. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,565,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,834 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,872,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 28,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 36.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 218,199 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the third quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the third quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

