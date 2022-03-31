Scott Greever Sells 15,000 Shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) COO Scott Greever sold 15,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ELVT stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $95.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.18.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

