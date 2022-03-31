SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.47) EPS.

SCYX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.91. 219,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,611. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 50,783 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

