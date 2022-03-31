SDI Group (LON:SDI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $185.07

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.07 ($2.42) and traded as low as GBX 174.50 ($2.29). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 177 ($2.32), with a volume of 226,185 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 167.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 185.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of £180.62 million and a P/E ratio of 29.02.
SDI Group Company Profile (LON:SDI)
Further Reading
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for SDI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.