SDI Group (LON:SDI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $185.07

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.07 ($2.42) and traded as low as GBX 174.50 ($2.29). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 177 ($2.32), with a volume of 226,185 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 167.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 185.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of £180.62 million and a P/E ratio of 29.02.

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

