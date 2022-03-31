Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Macquarie decreased their price objective on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $3.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.79. 6,330,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,525,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.44. SEA has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

