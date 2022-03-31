Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.60.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Macquarie decreased their price objective on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
Shares of SEA stock traded down $3.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.79. 6,330,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,525,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.44. SEA has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.
About SEA (Get Rating)
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SEA (SE)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.