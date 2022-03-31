Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Up 56.2% in March

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the February 28th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Secoo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:SECO opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Secoo has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.49.
About Secoo (Get Rating)
Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands.
