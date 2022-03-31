Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Up 56.2% in March

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the February 28th total of 75,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Secoo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Secoo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SECO opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Secoo has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new stake in shares of Secoo during the fourth quarter worth $2,616,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Secoo by 5.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 112,745 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Secoo by 512.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 472,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Secoo during the 1st quarter valued at $2,905,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Secoo by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 56,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

About Secoo (Get Rating)

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.