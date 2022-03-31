SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEI Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of SEIC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.30. The company had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,209. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.58. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

